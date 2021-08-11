Sold

MORCOM BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Adult Hits KTUG (JACK FM 105.1)/HUDSON-RIVERTON, WY to KAIROS BROADCASTING, LLC for $160,750 ($15,000 cash, the rest in a 60 month promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WJTF/PANAMA CITY, FL with reduced power due to a transmitter tube failure.

CAMAX COMMUNICATION GROUP, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WTKE-A/MILTON, FL due to loss of its programming source.

And VERNON R. BALDWIN, INC. has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian WNLT (K-LOVE)/DELHI HILLS-CINCINNATI, OH; WKLN (K-LOVE)/WILMINGTON, OH; and WVRB/WILMORE-LEXINGTON, KY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $7.107 million.

