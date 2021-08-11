Lady Gaga (Photo: Ceek)

LADY GAGA is teaming up with CEEK VR to present a behind-the-scenes look into her video, “911” in Virtual Reality. The GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter will release this content to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the #1 album "Chromatica," which came out MAY 29th, 2020.

Acclaimed, award-winning director, TARSEM SINGH, best known for helming R.E.M.'s classic "Losing My Religion" clip, directed the short film, and in true LADY GAGA fashion, the concept is rooted in artistic surrealism and a perfect match-up for Virtual Reality.

The 360 VR experience will be exclusively available on www.ceek.com and on the CEEK VR App, which is available for download on iOS, ANDROID, FACEBOOK OCULUS, HTC, etc. and can also be viewed through CEEK's mobile Virtual Reality headset. Anyone without a VR headset can also easily access CEEK's content on its website.

