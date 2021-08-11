Radio Special For Gospel Radio

SUPERADIO NETWORKS is offering a nationally syndicated program in honor of the 36th Annual STELLAR Awards (NET NEWS 7/13). The 2-hour re-cap show about winners and nominees will be hosted by STELLER co-host and multi-DOVE, STELLAR, and GRAMMY Award-winning Gospel musician and songwriter TYE TRIBBETT.

Joining TRIBBETT are special guests JEKALYN CARR, LECRAE, KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY and other Gospel music artists.

The 2-hour radio special with no commercials is free and available to air AUGUST 16-29 by e-mailing raphael@superadio.com or againes@aurn.com.





