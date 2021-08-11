Leslie Scott

AUDACY Alternative RVP/Programming/Brand Manager LESLIE SCOTT will be shifting to newly-created position as VP/Audacy Exclusive Stations, starting after LABOR DAY.

LESLIE is based at Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE and oversees KROQ/LOS ANGELES, KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO, KNRK (94/7 FM)/PORTLAND, and KKDO (ALT 94.7)/SACRAMENTO.

This leaves a bigtime RVP opening for the AUDACY ALT brand. Find the job post here.

