Trudes Sweeten & Seth Bailey

OAK VIEW GROUP has expanded its leadership team for AUSTIN, TX's MOODY CENTER, a new $338 million, state-of-the-art, privately-funded arena by hiring TRUDES SWEETEN as VP Events and SETH BAILEY as VP Technology. Both will assume their new roles immediately and will report to OVG ARENA and STADIUM ALLIANCE SVP and MOODY CENTER GM JEFF NICKLER and OVG AUSTIN VP/MOODY CENTER AGM CASEY SPARKS.

Said NICKLER, “Since day one, our goal has been to build a talented and dynamic leadership team at MOODY CENTER. Collectively, TRUES and SETH both bring over three decades of high-caliber arena, event management, and live entertainment experience to our organization. I am certain they will both complement and contribute to the culture we are building at OVG AUSTIN.”

As VP Events, SWEETEN will oversee and provide leadership to the events department, which is responsible for overseeing, planning, coordinating all events held at MOODY CENTER. She was previously AGM at EL PASO LIVE and spent 10 years as Director Of Events with the BCK CENTER and COX CONVENTION CENTER in TULSA, OK.

Commented SWEETEN, “MOODY CENTER is one of the most unique projects I’ve been a part of. I know AUSTIN has been waiting a long time for a venue like this and I’m excited to bring that vision into reality.”

As VP/Technology, BAILEY will oversee and provide strategic plans for all facility technologies within MOODY CENTER. Prior to joining OVG, Bailey was Director Of Technology at the BOK CENTER & COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER in TULSA, OK, where he oversaw all facets of facility technology including video production and IT departments.

Noted BAILEY, “I am very fortunate to join such a strong team here in AUSTIN lead by leaders like JEFF and CASEY. The culture that OAK VIEW GROUP has already built here is incredible to be a part of. To be able to have all that and to be able to do that in a world-class city like AUSTIN is a dream come true.”

Debuting in APRIL 2022, MOODY CENTER is set to host THE WEEKND, JUSTIN BIEBER, JOHN MAYER for two nights and THE KILLER with more major announcements rolling out later this year. It will also be home to TEXAS men’s and women’s basketball teams, graduations, as well as university, high school, and other events for the local AUSTIN community.

