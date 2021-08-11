Tim Backer & Ed Levine

GALAXY MEDIA PARTNERS Director Of Engineering TIM BACKER celebrated his 20-year anniversary with the company on AUGUST 11th.

Commented GALAXY MEDIA President/CEO ED LEVINE, “Many (if not most) broadcast stations don’t have engineers on site anymore. GALAXY not only has an engineer on site, but we have also had the same engineer for 20 years. TIM has and continues to be a huge part of the GALAXY MEDIA Team. We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our local company. In recognition of his 20 years of service, he will receive a brand-new engineering vehicle of his choice for his 2am drives to remote engineering sites during the CENTRAL NEW YORK winters!”





« see more Net News