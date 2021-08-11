Dead & Company's Bob Weir (Photo: Stacey Newman / Shutterstock.com)

DEAD & COMPANY, whose summer-long tour starts MONDAY, AUGUST 16th in RALEIGH, NC, and includes three shows at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL OCTOBER 29-31st, have announced COVID requirements for all ticket-holders.

For the health and safety of all at DEAD & COMPANY concerts, ticket holders must provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law.

Fans who have already purchased GA Pit tickets will all be required to show proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccination to receive a wristband to access the GA Pit area. If a GA Pit ticket-holder does not have proper documentation, they will be relocated to an alternate “non-pit” seating area. Negative Testing is not an available option for pit entry.

Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. No Pit access for children under 12 or anyone without proof of vaccination.

Requiring vaccinations & testing is one of the best ways to protect the health and safety of our band, crew, and fans. There are no exceptions to these policies.

New COVID-19 protocols for concerts in the fall will be announced shortly.

For questions about your order and additional information regarding health checks, please visit TICKETMASTER FAN SUPPORT here.

Check https://deadandcompany.com for complete tour information.

« see more Net News