ALT RVP/Programming Job Opening

As ALL ACCESS first reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 8/11), AUDACY is looking to fill an ALT RVP Programming/Brand Manager position as LESLIE SCOTT has been promoted to the newly-created position as VP/Audacy Exclusive Stations.

LESLIE is based at Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE and oversees KROQ/LOS ANGELES, KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO, KNRK (94/7 FM)/PORTLAND, and KKDO (ALT 94.7)/SACRAMENTO.

She is expected to transition into her new role after LABOR DAY. Check out AUDACY's Exclusive Stations here.

Find the EOE job post here.

