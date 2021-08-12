Strong Q2

Second quarter 2021 brought a 32% year-over-year revenue increase for UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS, which took in $700.2 million in the quarter, leading to net income rebounding from a $27.3 million loss in pandemic-stricken second quarter 2020 to a gain of $36.6 million this quarter. Radio revenue increased 109% to $59.9 million, with radio ad revenue up 121% to $58 million, attributed to the return of advertisers who had held off advertising during the pandemic, plus the return of live events, advocacy ads, and auto service and restaurant advertising.

CEO WADE DAVIS hailed the results, pointing to the addition of “world-class leaders" to the company's management and the pending closing of the TELEVISA merger in fourth quarter, concluding, "Our transformation is well underway, and we believe we are on the fast track to becoming the preeminent global Spanish-language multi-platform media company.”

« see more Net News