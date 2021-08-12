Copp, Donahue

Longtime TEMPLE UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball radio play-by-play announcer HARRY DONAHUE is moving to the television side to call home OWLS games on ESPN+, swapping places with TV announcer and Associate Athletics Director for Video Production KEVIN COPP, who will move to the radio side for the 2021-22 season.

"This is the perfect stage in my career to make this transition," said DONAHUE, the former News KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA anchor who has been the OWLS' primary football play-by-play radio voice since 1993 and men's basketball announcer since 2002. "I will just be doing home basketball games so it will not involve traveling. I will miss being around the teams on road trips, but this is a great opportunity for me personally. It is also great for KEVIN as well and, as he has done a tremendous job calling TEMPLE sports."

Acting Director of Athletics FRAN DUNPHY said, "HARRY is not only TEMPLE's voice, but one of the most respected broadcasters in the PHILADELPHIA area. We have been fortunate to have him call TEMPLE games on the radio for over two decades and am happy he will continue to serve our fans on the ESPN+ side."

COPP, who has called OWLS games on TV since 2015, said, "Growing up in the PHILADELPHIA area, Harry has been one of the iconic voices of my lifetime, and it is truly an overwhelming honor to follow in his footsteps as the voice of TEMPLE football and men's basketball. Getting to work alongside (football analyst) PAUL PALMER and (basketball analyst) JOHN BAUM to share great moments from these two storied programs with the TEMPLE fan base is a dream come true."

OWLS football airs on BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA and men's basketball airs on AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA under deals with rights holder LEARFIELD.

