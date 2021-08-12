R Dub! And Ed Lover

BENZTOWN and SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS have kicked off the second half of 2021 with the addition of three new affiliates in CHICAGO, IL, DAYTON, OH, and SACRAMENTO, CA.

Host R DUB! said, “What an exciting time! ERIC ROSADO (SACRAMENTO) and RYAN DRAKE (DAYTON) run phenomenal brands that I am so honored and privileged to be a small part of. And launching in CHICAGO is just a dream come true for me for a few reasons. First, I was born there - CHI is my hometown! Finally, my aunts and uncles back home will believe that I’m really on the radio! Second, the moment 104.3 JAMS signed on, I was in love with the station and knew we’d be together one day. Third, I get to work with TODD CAVANAH and ERIK BRADLEY, plus ED LOVER and SONIC - all people I admire greatly. What a thrill!”

« back to Net News