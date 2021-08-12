-
'Sunday Night Slow Jams' Adds Affiliates In Chicago, Dayton And Sacramento
by Pat Gillen
August 12, 2021 at 5:57 AM (PT)
BENZTOWN and SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS have kicked off the second half of 2021 with the addition of three new affiliates in CHICAGO, IL, DAYTON, OH, and SACRAMENTO, CA.
Host R DUB! said, “What an exciting time! ERIC ROSADO (SACRAMENTO) and RYAN DRAKE (DAYTON) run phenomenal brands that I am so honored and privileged to be a small part of. And launching in CHICAGO is just a dream come true for me for a few reasons. First, I was born there - CHI is my hometown! Finally, my aunts and uncles back home will believe that I’m really on the radio! Second, the moment 104.3 JAMS signed on, I was in love with the station and knew we’d be together one day. Third, I get to work with TODD CAVANAH and ERIK BRADLEY, plus ED LOVER and SONIC - all people I admire greatly. What a thrill!”