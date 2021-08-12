Teaching About Music And Emotion

A new short-form music appreciation podcast for middle- and high-school students examines how music expresses emotion. A production of COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO's Audio Innovations Studio "MUSIC BLOCKS," hosted by CPR podcast producers REBEKAH ROMBERG and LUIS ANTONIO PEREZ, is an eight-episode series of five-minute episodes, each focusing on one basic emotion and the music that expresses it, accompanied by a playlist of full-length versions of the songs featured in the episode.

METROPOLITAN STATE UNIVERSITY OF DENVER Professor and COLORADO DEPT. OF EDUCATION Music Content Specialist CARLA AGUILAR, Ph.D., education advisor for the podcast, said, “A show like MUSIC BLOCKS is needed in COLORADO classrooms. Having a space and time to engage with thoughtful listening allows students to critically think about the sounds they are hearing. It allows them to consider music in a way separate from performing. It may also help them connect to each other in new and interesting ways.”

“MUSIC BLOCKS is a special project for us in many ways,” added CPR Audio Innovations Studio Exec. Producer BRAD TURNER. “During the show’s development process, educators and parents asked for something like this. Teachers knew exactly what kind of show they wanted to share with their students, and we tailored it to their ideas. The feedback we received from educators and students has been so gratifying. We hope MUSIC BLOCKS will help spark important conversations about emotions we all feel, and how those emotions can be expressed creatively.”

« see more Net News