Meadowlark To Produce Season 4

DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA have been commissioned by the BBC to produce the fourth installment of the network's "SPORT’S STRANGEST CRIMES" podcast. The eight-episode arc, to be released on FEBRUARY 2022, will tell the story of ANTHONY CURCIO's journey from high school football star to mastermind of an elaborate armored car robbery that landed him in federal prison, then his becoming an honored motivational speaker. The show, to be overseen by MEADOWLARK Head of Audio CARL SCOTT, is MEADOWLARK's first original story development project and first U.K. commission.

“We are thrilled to work with the BBC on MEADOWLARK’s first major original audio production,” said SCOTT. “The quality of their programming is emblematic of the rich storytelling that we’ll be generating at MEADOWLARK. CURCIO's story captures perfectly how sports can and so often do, illuminate the world around us.”

