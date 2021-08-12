Oscar Pistorius Story

The rise and fall of Paralympic sprinter and convicted murderer OSCAR PISTORIUS is the subject of "FALSE IDOL," a new podcast series from TOM BRADY, MICHAEL STRAHAN, and GOTHAM CHOPRA's sports media company RELIGION OF SPORTS and PRX. The seven-episode podcast is hoted by former NEW YORK TIMES and SPORTS ILLUSTRATED reporter TIM ROHAN and traces PISTORIUS' career through his Paralympics successes and his competing in the 2012 LONDON OLYMPICS to his arrest and conviction for the murder of his girlfriend REEVA STEENKAMP. The first two episodes will post on AUGUST 26th with the remainder published weekly through SEPTEMBER 30th.

"'FALSE IDOL' aims to deconstruct the idea of PISTORIUS as a hero while exploring how a tragedy like the death of REEVA STEENKAMP could have happened," said ROHAN. "Thank you to all who spoke with us and shared their perspectives to help us tell this important story."

"With each project, RELIGION OF SPORTS continues to explore how sports can challenge the public to reassess preconceived notions on complex issues that can only be found beyond the field," said RELIGION OF SPORTS Co-Exec. Prod./Audio ADAM SCHLOSSMAN. "FALSE IDOL' serves as a profound example of the concentrated efforts of our production team."

