All-Star Salute

Music industry veteran LEE GREENWOOD will celebrate his 40-year career with "An All-Star Salute To LEE GREENWOOD" show on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12th at the VON BRAUN CENTER in HUNTSVILLE, AL, and more stars have been added to the lineup.

Artists from a variety of formats added to the previously announced lineup (NET NEWS 12/7/20) include ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK, TONY ORLANDO, CRAIG MORGAN, JEANNIE SEELY, THE GATLIN BROTHERS, BRAD ARNOLD from THREE DOORS DOWN, BILLY DEAN, JANIE FRICKE, JOHN BERRY, NEAL McCOY, T. GRAHAM BROWN, TRACY LAWRENCE and TY HERNDON. THE ISAACS and MICHAEL W. SMITH will perform together, along with a duet from DEAN MARTIN's daughter, DEANA MARTIN, and HUMPERDINCK. PAULA DEEN and former ARKANSAS Gov. MIKE HUCKABEE will also make appearances.

"I am so looking forward to this night, said GREENWOOD. "I am going to get to see so many of my friends that I have not seen in a while and to know they are coming to truly honor my career and songs really means a great deal to me."

Tickets and VIP packages are available for purchase here.

