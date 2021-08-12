Vaccine Mandate

CUMULUS MEDIA is requiring its employees to get vaccinated by the time the company has its staff returning to in-office work, presently scheduled for OCTOBER 11th.

Employees were informed via a video message from CEO MARY BERNER on WEDNESDAY night that the company is mandating vaccination for all employees except for those designated "permanent remote" and includes "no exceptions unless it's mandated by law," BERNER said.

ALL ACCESS asked CUMULUS for comment and was told that the company is not commenting on the matter.

