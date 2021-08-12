Scott, Ortiz

AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT's anchor lineup is undergoing a shuffle with the move of afternoon co-anchor JASON SCOTT to mornings 5-10a (ET) as ROBERTA JASINA’ new co-anchor, with SCOTT replaced by sports anchor TONY ORTIZ alongside JACKIE PAIGE for afternoons 2-7p. BROOKE ALLEN remains in middays. TOM JORDAN left mornings on WWJ earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited to elevate TONY and JASON into their new roles,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “Both know the DETROIT area well and that will allow them to bring our listeners valuable insight into the stories we cover each day.”

“I'm excited about this opportunity to make the move from sports to news,” said ORTIZ. “I am looking forward to co-anchoring with JACKIE, who is just an amazing person to work with. It's also an honor to be able to deliver the news on WWJ, a station that I grew up listening to and have been pleased to work at for the last 21 years.”

“I'm both excited and honored by the opportunity,” said SCOTT. “I remain thrilled to be working with ROBERTA JASNA and such professional people at such a revered station.”

