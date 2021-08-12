Free Webinar 8/25

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES, in partnership with DON ANTHONY's TALENTMASTERS and MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP, is doing a free webinar to go through some of their results from AQ3, an anonymous survey of over 600 on-air personalities, hosts and producers about the impact of COVID-19 on their jobs, livelihood and other key issues facing talent today.

The free webinar will be WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25 at 2p EDT.

You can register for the event here.

