'Breaking Bobby Bones' Now Available On Disney+
by Laura Moxley
August 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM (PT)
Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES' series, "BREAKING BOBBY BONES," which premiered on the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC channel back in MAY (NET NEWS 2/9), is now available to stream on DISNEY+ after its broadcast run.
The debut season features half-hour-long episodes where BONES travels the country to meet people who have extraordinary jobs, hobbies or abilities, who then give him a crash course in their specialized skills.