State Orgs Urge Bills' Passage

The bills in the HOUSE and SENATE aiming to revive the FCC's Minority Tax Certificate Program offering incentives to encourage minority and female ownership of broadcast stations has received the support of all fifty state broadcasters' associations as well as those in the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA and PUERTO RICO.

A letter from the organizations to HOUSE and SENATE leadership calls for support and passage of H.R. 4871, the Expanding Broadcast Opportunities Act of 2021, introduced by Reps. G.K. BUTTERFIELD (D-NC) and STEVEN HORSFORD (D-NV), and S. 2456, the Broadcast Varied Ownership Incentives for Community Expanded Service Act (Broadcast VOICES Act), sponsored by Sens. GARY PETERS (D-MI) and BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ). The letter recounts the history of the program, which was in effect from 1978 through 1995, and the current state of ownership ("When it comes to broadcast radio station owners, women make up around 7 percent of owners and people of color make up less than 3 percent"). "The tax certificate program will help us build a local media landscape that reflects our communities on the air, both in the control booth and boardroom," the letter contends, adding that the laws "will help with building a pipeline for a new generation of broadcast station owners that is inclusive of women, people of color and other underrepresented individuals."

