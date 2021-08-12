A Ric Ocasek Painting

The late ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee RIC OCASEK will have his art collection showcased at all WENTWORTH GALLERIES in VIRGINIA, MARYLAND, PENNSYLVANIS, NEW JERSEY, GEORGIA and FLORIDA, starting SEPTEMBER 1st.

In addition to being a visual artist, OCASEK, who passed away on SEPTEMBER 15th, 2019, was best known as the singer, rhythm guitarist, songwriter and frontman for one of the most successful and beloved New Wave bands, THE CARS.

As with his music, creating visual elements came naturally to OCASEK: “Art is a way to release tension and to organize my thoughts. It’s something I do while pondering an outcome. The drawings start with a shape and explode from there.”

Some of his inspiration came from his close friend and pop art icon, ANDY WARHOL, who created portraits of RIC and directed THE CARS' video for “Hello Again.” OCASEK loved WARHOL’s works and, in his words, “his stuff I loved not only because it looked amazing, but it was different than everyone else’s and had an idea behind it.”

OCASEK enjoyed many different aspects of art, but was particularly attracted to pop art, and had a deep passion for taking photographs. Like the music he created with THE CARS, RIC’s drawings were unabashedly pop — and yet unlike his music’s super sleek veneer, these works are a bit rawer and more unedited, revealing meditative moments of a ZEN-like drawing practice. His spontaneous, rhythmic mark-making is completely musical and explores repetition and patterns with psychedelic colors and sinuous lines.

