Listeners Helped Reach 154%

PILLAR MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAKW (STAR 93.3)/CINCINNATI raised money for INDIA PARTNERS (8/11-12) with the on-air event ending at 154% of the goal.



“We're so honored to have a part in helping to provide 18 young girls from the 'red-light areas' of MUMBAI, INDIA with safety, rescue and care for one year," shared Programming Operations Director JEFF EVANS. "Our generous listeners helped us go over and above the goal, and we thank them.”



INDIA PARTNERS is represented by i58:10 MEDIA.

