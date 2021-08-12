Richard Wolff Speaks On 'S.O.S. -- Earth Is A Mess With Julian Casablancas'

THE STROKES' JULIAN CASABLANCAS partnered with ROLLING STONE for a new interview series, "S.O.S. - Earth Is A Mess," about a year ago. The fifth episode of the series was released yesterday featuring JULIAN in discussion with famed professor of economics, speaker, radio host, and author RICHARD WOLFF. In the hour-long conversation, the two minds speak on topics such as capitalism, Marxism, the current state of AMERICA, and much more. Watch it here.

Professor RICHARD WOLFF is acknowledged as the premiere economist of our time. "Speaking with him was an honor and one of the most enlightening conversations I’ve ever had in my life,” said JULIAN. “He breaks down very complex history and its evolutions into the current situation in a simple way; it's nothing short of mind-blowing.”

The first episode of "S.O.S. – Earth Is A Mess" featured a conversation with noted "Democracy Now!" host AMY GOODMAN, while the second saw a discussion with former presidential candidate ANDREW YANG, the third featured PULITZIER PRIZE-winning journalist CHRIS HEDGES, and the fourth and most recent featured professor and author NOAM CHOMSKY.



Watch all "S.O.S. – Earth Is A Mess" episodes here.





