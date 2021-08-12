New inducted to be revealed Monday

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME will livestream the 2021 inductees announcement on MONDAY, AUGUST 16th. The livestream will be hosted by REBA McENTIRE, and can be watched starting at 10a (CT) on the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's YOUTUBE channel here.

For more information about CMA and the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, visit cmaworld.com/awards-and-honors.





« see more Net News