Former WSYR-A/SYRACUSE host DAVE WHITE died MONDAY (8/9) at 71.

WHITE worked as News Dir. at WUSJ-A/LOCKPORT, NY and KTTR-A-KZNN/ROLLA, MO befoe joining WSYR in 1992; he was with the station through 1996, hosting mornings for part of that time. He later anchored at WNSS-A and reported at WSTM-TV through 2001, then taught at CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE and served as a publicist and media relations representative for the NEW YORK State Senate and at SUNY-COLLEGE OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND FORESTRY. WHITE retired in 2019.

