Pelletier

GLENN PELLETIER is retiring from ROGERS News-Talk CKGL-A (570 NEWS)/KITCHENER, ON, where he has co-anchored the morning news alongside LISA DREW since 2005, TODAY (8/13).

PELLETIER is closing a 40 year career that encompassed stints at CHYM-A, CFCA-A-CKKW, and CHYM-F/KITCHENER, CKBB-A/BARRIE, ON, CKY-A/WINNIPEG, CTV, and the CBC, plus a season as part of the TORONTO BLUE JAYS radio crew in 1999.

