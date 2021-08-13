In Artist Takeover Mode

PANDORA 90s HIP HOP radio is in ARTIST TAKEOVER MODE with CYPRESS HILL as the group celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album. During the CYPRESS HILL TAKOVER, PANDORA DIr./Hip Hop JOSHUA "J1" RAIFORD talks with the group about the history of the group, the making of some of their tracks, plus the group will chat about some of the memorable moments from their career.

CYPRESS HILL starts a run of live shows tonight (8/13) at LOS ANGELES' SHRINE AUDITORIUM and includes a stop at DENVER's RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATER later this month.

PANDORA ARTIST TAKEOVER MODES live on PANDORA's stations across PANDORA's most popular genres. They feature music handpicked by the artist, including a mix of their own songs and favorites from other artists. You can find out more about ARTIST TAKEOVER MODES here.

You can check out CYPRESS HILL’s ARTIST TAKEOVER MODE on PANDORA 90s HIP HOP here:

