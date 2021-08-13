Out October 8th (Photo: UMG Nashville)

REBA McENTIRE is set to release “Revived Remixed Revisited” via MCA NASHVILLE on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th. The three-part box set is a reimagined collection of some of her most iconic songs. “Revived” will feature new arrangements of fan favorites including “Is There Life Out There” and “Can’t Even Get The Blues” recorded with McENTIRE's touring band. “Remixed” puts a new spin on songs including “Little Rock” and “I’m A Survivor.” “Revisited” will feature works from McENTIRE and producer DAVE COBB putting a fresh spin on “Somebody Should Leave” and “Consider Me Gone,” among others. It will also feature McENTIRE and DOLLY PARTON on the former's classic duet, “Does He Love You.”

One song from each set was released TODAY (8/13).

In an interview with VARIETY about the project, McENTIRE said, “I’ve been continuing to make new albums, and we really haven’t spent the time to slow down enough to revisit and work the catalog and remind people of what we’ve done in the past. I’m really a forward thinker, so that was a little out of my realm,” but when presented with this idea, she says she was thrilled. “I think it’s very important to keep the songs of mine that my fans grew up on [alive]. My fans are very loyal, very sweet to me, and I think they’re going to enjoy this three-album package where they can sit down and say, ‘Oh, I remember when REBA sang that in OMAHA.’”

The singer will join TV personality NANCY O’DELL on AUGUST 23rd at 6p (CT) for TALKSHOPLIVE, where fans can pre-order special autographed editions of the box set, and hear stories around the making of “Revived Remixed Revisited.”

« see more Net News