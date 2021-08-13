Dan + Shay Take Over Pandora

DAN + SHAY are taking over PANDORA’s “TODAY'S COUNTRY” station TODAY (8/13). The PANDORA “takeover” coincides with the release of their new album, “Good Things.”

Throughout their “ARTIST TAKEOVER MODE," which will be available to PANDORA listeners for the next few weeks, DAN + SHAY spin their own new music, as well as songs by other artists they are fans of, including RYAN HURD and MAREN MORRIS, CAM, KENNY CHESNEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE and KELSEA BALERINI, and discuss why each of those artists and tracks are special to them.

Listen on PANDORA’s “TODAY'S COUNTRY” station here.

