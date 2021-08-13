Lynn

CUMULUS MEDIA's Country KIZN (KISSIN 92.3)/BOISE, ID, APD/MD and morning co-host ALANA LYNN is adding a second gig. Effective MONDAY, AUGUST 16th, she will double as Associate Dir. of Marketing and Communications for local theater MORRISON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, located on the campus of BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY.

LYNN announced the news on social media, telling her followers, "I could not be more excited. Radio? You'll still hear me every morning. Now my afternoons are just a little busier."

She joined KIZN in 2019, after a stint as MD and morning co-host at ENTERCOM Country KMLE/PHOENIX. It marked a return to the BOISE market for LYNN, who previously did mornings at KAWO. Her Country radio resume also includes stints at KUAD/FT. COLLINS, KUPL/PORTLAND, and KBQI/ALBUQUERQUE.

« see more Net News