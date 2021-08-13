'Magnificent Coloring World'

CHANCE THE RAPPER’s concert film, "Magnificent Coloring World," premiered nationwide on big screens across the U.S. last FRIDAY (8/13). For a limited time this month, fans can catch the film in person at select AMC theaters in NEW YORK, CHICAGO, DETROIT, LAS VEGAS, PHILADELPHIA and several other cities.

Directed by JAKE SCHREIBER ("Robot & Frank," "Paper Towns"), and featuring an innovative stage and sound design the concert film is self-distributed through CHANCE THE RAPPER’s HOUSE OF KICKS production company and film house and marks the first time an artist has independently distributed a film through AMC theatres.

CHANCE wrote, produced, starred in, edited and distributed "Magnificent Coloring World" himself. He spent much of his time at home over the last year, working hard to bring this never-before-seen footage to light. Filmed in 2017 on the heels of CHANCE taking home three GRAMMY AWARDS for his critically-acclaimed mixtape "Coloring Book," "Magnificent Coloring World" is like being in the front row of a CHANCE THE RAPPER concert. Amidst a monumental arena tour, CHANCE invited a select group of his biggest CHICAGO-area fans to an undisclosed event. Fans showed up to a meeting spot and were brought by school bus to CINESPACE CHICAGO FILM STUDIOS, where they were surprised to enter a secret CHANCE THE RAPPER concert. Over the course of an hour, CHANCE rips through his hit catalog, performing songs from "Coloring Book" and "Acid Rap" for the enthusiastic crowd.

CHANCE knew ahead of time that he wanted to create a special cinematic experience. He arranged the space with six multi-color sound stages, nine cameras, and intricately placed microphones to capture the audience and show in a unique way. With a run time of 61 minutes, "Magnificent Coloring World" captures the energy in the room that day. To find a screening in your area, please go here.

"Magnificent Coloring World" arrives a few weeks before CHANCE is set to make his only festival appearance of the year, at MILWAUKEE’s SUMMERFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL on SEPTEMBER 3rd.

« see more Net News