Griffith (Photo: Jim McGuire)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of singer-songwriter NANCI GRIFFITH, who died TODAY (8/13) of undisclosed causes at the age of 68. With a career that spanned Country, Folk and Americana, GRIFFITH was nominated for four GRAMMY AWARDS in her career, winning one in 1993 in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category for her “Other Voices/Other Rooms” set.

In the Country realm, she charted sevens singles between 1986 and 1988, six of those on MCA. None cracked the top 30 on the Country singles charts, but she enjoyed Top 10 Country hits as a writer for other artists, most notably KATHY MATTEA’s “Love At The Five And Dime” and SUZY BOGGUSS’ “Outbound Plane.” GRIFFITH also recorded for ELEKTRA and ROUNDER in her career, among others.

"NANCI GRIFFITH was a master songwriter who took every opportunity to champion kindred spirits," said KYLE YOUNG, CEO of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. "Her voice was a clarion call, at once gentle and insistent. Her brilliant album, ‘The Last of the True Believers,’ is a template for what is now called Americana music, and her GRAMMY-winning ‘Other Voices/Other Rooms’ is a compelling guide to 20th-century Folk songs. NANCI offered gifts that no one else could give."

We are deeply saddened to hear that Nanci Griffith has passed. Our condolences to her family, friends and many fans.

May she Rest in Peace ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MwuQ2h53Ig — Rounder Records (@RounderRecords) August 13, 2021

« see more Net News