NICKI MINAJ and her husband, KENNETH PETTY, are reportedly being sued by the woman he was convicted of trying to rape in 1995. The victim insists she's being harassed ... especially after turning down NICKI's attempts to change her story.

JENNIFER HOUGH, was the victim in PETTY's 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape -he still must register as a sex offender after being charged with ignoring the order and recently took a plea deal.

HOUGH claims in new legal docs, the two have continued to harass and threaten her to remain mum about the incident, cliaming emotional distress.

HOUGH says the harassment started after PETTY and MINAJ began dating in late 2018, with MINA insisting her now-husband was "wrongfully accused" and claiming HOUGH had recanted her story back then, which she continues to deny.

In MARCH 2020, PETTY was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. HOUGH claims MINA offered to fly her and her family to L.A. in exchange for taking back her rape claims against PETTY. HOUGH turned down the offer, then "suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits." Shortly after, she testified NICKI's people offered her brother $500k for a statement affirming PETTY's innocence.

Lawyers were then sent to HOUGH's home by NICKI to pressure her, and began to feel unsafe. After one more alleged cash bribe offer of $20k and another alleged threat to her safety, HOUGH says she moved from her home in AUGUST 2020 out of fear. She's now suing the pair for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation ... as well as suing PETTY on the sexual assaults charges related to the 1995 conviction.

