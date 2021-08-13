New Morning Team

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS AC WJXA (MIX92.9)/NASHVILLE has added SEAN CASH and JOE BRITTON to its morning show with current co-host RICK SMITH, replacing BRANDON O'BRIEN. CASH arrives in NASHVILLE from AUGUSTA, GA, where he was doing mornings at BEASLEY Country WKXC (KICKS 99).

Said OM/Brand Manager BARB BRIDGES, “We are thrilled to add these two incredible talents to our morning show line up. SEAN was just a natural fit for the team. Once we heard his demo, we were hooked. 'PROMO JOE' has proven to be force in the NASHVILLE market as our Marketing and Promotions Director, so moving him over was also an easy decision. We’re excited to add these two dynamic individuals to our morning mix!”

Added CASH, “I’m so grateful and excited for the opportunity to do morning radio in an amazing city like NASHVILLE. Much thanks to the MIDWEST team for believing in live, local talent. My family and I are so ready to call MUSIC CITY home!”

« see more Net News