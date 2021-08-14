Audacy: Looking To Retool.

AUDACY is looking for qualified candidates for openings in its Promotions & Sponsorship department, according to VP Promotions & Experiences JOSH PEARLMAN. Here are the listings for the open positions:

Regional Promotion Manager - MIDWEST (based in CHICAGO and working with CHICAGO, MADISON, WI, MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS)

Regional Promotion Manager - CENTRAL (working with KANSAS CITY, ST. LOUIS and WICHITA)

Regional Promotion Director, Lead (based in ATLANTA and working with ATLANTA, CHATTANOOGA and MEMPHIS)

Regional Promotion Director (working with ATLANTA, CHATTANOOGA and MEMPHIS)

(These two above are two separate openings)

Regional Promotion Manager - TEXAS/NOLA (working with AUSTIN, DALLAS, HOUSTON and NEW ORLEANS)

Project Manager, Sponsor Strategy – Central Team (this is a national role)

« see more Net News