Fez

FEZ WHATLEY, the co-host of "RON AND FEZ" on SIRIUSXM, died of heart failure on SATURDAY (8/14). He was 57 and had suffered from heart problems, including several heart attacks, in recent years.

WHATLEY (real name TODD HILLIER) was a producer and on-air character for the syndicated "RON AND RON SHOW" at WYNF and WSUN-A/TAMPA with RON BENNINGTON and RON DIAZ, and also co-hosted "HOOTERS ON THE RADIO" at WSUN; after DIAZ exited "RON AND RON" in 1997, BENNINGTON and WHATLEY started "THE RON AND FEZ SHOW" at WKRO/DAYTONA BEACH, later moving in 2000 to WNEW/NEW YORK and syndication via WESTWOOD ONE (as "RON AND FEZ DOT COM"). A brief return to TAMPA at WBAA-A (1010 THE BUZZ) in 2004 was followed by a move to XM SATELITE RADIO in 2005, briefly joined by an evening show during the brief "92.3 FREE FM" Talk period at WXRK (then WFNY-F, now WNYL)/NEW YORK. WHATLEY's on-air persona was as a flamboyant gay character; he came out on the air in 2012. He retired from the show in 2015.

BENNINGTON wrote on INSTAGRAM, "We lost our sweet FEZ WHATLEY last night. His heart finally gave out. We are devastated, but we will always remember the laughter through our tears. Our thoughts are with his family who loved him the most and with the people who knew him as a voice on the radio."

