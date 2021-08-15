Sean Sarille, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is very saddened to report that iHEARTMEDIA/SAN DIEGO Production/Imaging maven SEAN SARILLE has passed on due to COVID-19.

SUMMIT MEDIA Top 40, AC, Hot AC Branding Content Leader RICK THOMAS, who worked with SEAN, and counted him as one of his best friends, told ALL ACCESS, “SEAN and I met in SAN DIEGO in 1977 when I launched XHRM and he was part of the street team.

"He had a big heart and soul and was a massive pro. His passion for production/imaging got him work with me at CBS/L.A., and then in N.Y. and TAMPA, and [in] recent years he was APD at MAX MEDIA/DENVER. He was not just a great human being but a great friend to many and one of my closest friends. This really hurts.”

A VENMO account has been set up by SEAN’s sister, @KATARINA-DOWTHARD-1 for contributions to handle funeral expenses, or use (510) 372-3914.

