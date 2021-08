Radio One/DC

This past weekend (8/14) RADIO ONE/WASHINGTON, DC held its first-ever "THE MUSIC MEETING: A VIRTUAL DISCUSSION ABOUT THE BUSINESS BEHIND THE MUSIC." The event also included performances by Pastor MIKE JR., ELHAE, GWEN BUNN and LEELA JAMES .

There was also a "REINVENTING YOURSELF" interview conducted by URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA "THE MORNING HUSTLE” co-host ANGIE ANGE with the artist T-PAIN.

Topics, Moderators, Panels:

WHO'S ON YOUR TEAM?

Moderator: SAM SELOLWANE -RCA Head of Promotion (Overseeing Hip-Hop, R&B and Mixshow formats)

Panelists:

KITA WILLIAMS -MASTHER BRAND Architect & Celebrity Publicist

AZIM RASHID -COLUMBIA's SVP/Urban Promotion

ASHAUNNA AYARS -Founder/THE AYARS AGENCY

DORA WHITTLEY – Co-Founder/WHITTLEY AGENCY LLC

SOCIALIZING: THE IMPORTANCE OF A DIGITAL PRESENCE

Moderator: LEE “JR” DAVIS -RADIO ONE Regional Online Editor

Panelists:

ASHLEY “AC” TRYBULA -RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA Content Dir.

JASON GRIFFITHS -COLUMBIA RECORDS National Mixshow Dir.

AHMED GORDON -REACH MEDIA Exec. Producer syndicated WILLIE RAY MOORE JR. SHOW

SPREADING GOSPEL TO THE MASSES

Moderator: PD RON THOMPSON -RADIO ONE Inspiration WPRS (PRAISE 104.1/DC-WYCB (1340-A)/WASHINGTON, DC

Panelists:

NEILY DICKERSON -Faith Based Marketing & Promotions

PHIL THORNTON -RCA Inspiration SVP/GM

JOJO PADA -IGNITION PR Founder/Pres.

R&B’S NOT DEAD

Moderator: Air Personality ASIA CHANDLER -RADIO ONE R&B WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7)/WASHINGTON, DC

Panelists:

JOHNNY GILL -R&B Artist

RAHEEM DEVAUGHN -R&B Artist

DONELL JONES -R&B Artist

300 ENTERTAINMENT: BUILDING YOUR BRAND BEYOND THE STAGE

Moderator: DOMINIQUE DA DIVA from THE QUICKSILVA SHOW -RADIO ONE Urban WKYS (93.9 KISS)/DC

Panelists:

NICK CANNON -Actor, TV & Radio Entertainer, & SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated Host/MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES

Q PARKER-Of 112

ANWAN “BIG G” GLOVER-Actor/Musician

Watch the entire virtual presentation below.

