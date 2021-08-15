Changes coming later this month

In the wake of the recent sale of Classic Country WVIG (95.9 THE LEGEND)/SEELYVILLE-TERRE HAUTE, IN from DLC MEDIA, INC. to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (NET NEWS 8/4), DLC is planning to relocate the format and WVIG call letters up the dial to its 105.5 frequency that currently houses Classic Hits WZJK (105.5 JACK-FM). That will touch off a series of what the company is calling “musical chairs” at its four remaining local stations later this month.

DLC Pres./GM DAVE CROOKS said the company is consolidating its five former stations into the remaining four. WZJK, licensed to WEST TERRE HAUTE, is currently the home of both the syndicated “BOB & TOM SHOW,” as well as INDIANA UNIVERSITY sports. Both will move to Active Rock sister station WFNB (92.7 THE ROCK), while the rest of the JACK-FM format leaves the dial. In its new dial position, WVIG will air INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY sports, and remains home to COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER BARRY KENT in mornings

CROOKS said, “The addition of ’The BOB & TOM Show’ and IU Sports should help WFNB to continue its strong growth on 92.7 FM.”

Adult Standards WAMB, currently heard on 1130 AM and 106.9 (via translator) in TERRE HAUTE and 99.5 FM (via translator) in BRAZIL, will flip to Soft AC as “THE BREEZE.” The combo will continue to air CBS RADIO NEWS, NETWORK INDIANA, as well as local news with cluster News Dir. FRANK RUSH and NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL sports. Oldies sister WAXI (SUPER HITS 104.9) will keep its current programming.

