Dastur

Veteran radio programmer and former REPUBLIC RECORDS SVP/Promotion SHARON DASTUR has joined the U.K.'s GLOBAL as Senior Programming & Content Advisor. The former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK PD will be based in the U.S. and will report to GLOBAL Dir./Broadcasting JAMES REA, serving as an "extra U.S. liaison to artist managers and record labels," according to GLOBAL's press release.

GLOBAL Exec Pres. ASHLEY TABOR KING said, “I’ve known SHARON and been a fan of her work for many years whilst she ran Z100 in NEW YORK. She’s a world class programmer and brand and event creator. I’m enormously excited to be working with her, as are JAMES REA and the programming team at GLOBAL. Welcome SHARON!”

DASTUR said, “For years, I’ve always admired GLOBAL’s innovation, creativity, and elevation of the GLOBAL brands through smart programming, top-notch talent, and first-class events. I am absolutely thrilled to be working alongside this brilliant group of ASHLEY, JAMES, and the entire GLOBAL programming team.”

« see more Net News