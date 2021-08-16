Now At PodcastOne

LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE has picked up sales and distribution rights for CYPRESS HILL frontman B-REAL's cannabis podcast "DR. GREENTHUMB." The show, named after a CYPRESS HILL single, launched in JANUARY 2020 and has posted oer 300 episodes to date.

B-REAL said, "PODCASTONE has set the bar for what podcasts have become. With their amazing roster of shows, best-in-class distribution and advertising approach, there is no other platform for the DR. GREENTHUMB podcast. I am excited to partner with NORM PATTIZ and the PODCASTONE family."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "B-REAL is the voice of a culture and proves it with his highly sought after podcast and vodcast and NORM and I are thrilled to have him with PODCASTONE. The addition of DR. GREENTHUMB to the PODCASTONE roster of shows adds robust and unique content for our listeners to discover and embrace, further strengthening PODCASTONE's place as a leader in providing well rounded and diverse content for an inquisitive podcast audience."

« see more Net News