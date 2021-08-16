Davey Morris

SHOCKER! ALL ACCESS has learned that after 31 years with the station, CUMULUS Top 40 WPRO (92 PRO-FM)/PROVIDENCE PD DAVEY MORRIS is no longer with the station. MORRIS has also programmed sister Top 40/Rhythmic WWKX (HOT 106)/PROVIDENCE for the past decade or so.

MORRIS joined WPRO as a college intern in 1990, moved into overnights the following year and has been heard on nearly every daypart during his tenure. He is the longest-running afternoon drive host in the history of the station. MORRIS took on a corporate programming role in 2013 (NET NEWS 2/25/13).

No official word on the reason for MORRIS’ departure but ALL ACCESS has requested more info. At this time, his named replacement has not been named.

