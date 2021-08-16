New Show

Three British actresses are hosting a new podcast for AUDIOBOOM that looks at historical pop culture figures in terms of their "shaggability." "THE FBOY PODCAST," debuting THURSDAY (8/19) with three episodes, is hosted by HANAKO FOOTMAN ("THE CROWN"), KATHARINE ORCHARD ("LUTHER"), and HANNAH VAN DER WESTHUYSEN ("FATE: THE WINX SAGA") and will post on THURSDAYS.

“We’re so excited to finally share THE FBOY PODCAST as part of the AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK,” said VAN DER WESTHUYSEN. “We’ll be serving up years of friendship, laughs, gasps and plenty of hot takes on all of your favourite characters and pop culture icons, from Harry Potter to HENRY VIII. So to all the Fboys (and Fgirls!) watch out, we’re coming for you!”

“HANAKO, KATHARINE and HANNAH have established such an entertaining rapport and are especially relatable to their audience,” said AUDIOBOOM EVP/Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN. “We’re very excited to introduce the podcast to their fans on the AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK.”

The show is not to be confused with another show with the same title, an advice show hosted by MADDIE MUNSON which launched in FEBRUARY.

