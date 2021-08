Java Joel

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND PD/afternoon host JAVA JOEL MURPHY got himself a little talk radio workout this weekend, filling in on the 7-9p (ET) SUNDAY night show.

Could this lead to more News-Talk work for JAVA JOEL? Stay tuned, and in the meantime check out the show and hear how he did:

