Dan + Shay

Congratulations to WARNER NASHVILLE/WAR's DAN + SHAY for landing the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with "Glad You Exist," following the release of their new album on FRIDAY (8/13), "Good Things." The next single from that project, "Steal My Love," goes for airplay immediately.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, WAR Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; WAR Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming HEATHER PROPPER, KIMMIE TROSDAHL and JENNA JOHNSON; and Executive Assistant TAYLOR NIEMI.

