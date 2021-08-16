Long-Term Deal

MEDIABASE and COX MEDIA GROUP have reached a new, long-term deal for the broadcaster to use MEDIABASE data at its stations nationwide.

COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming STEVE SMITH said, “Our team is pleased to deepen our relationship with MEDIABASE, which has served as a trusted source of audience data for our programmers for many years. Their custom analysis provides us with a better understanding of listener music preferences, which helps us remain a step ahead of market trends.”

“Becoming COX RADIO’s provider of airplay monitoring data is testimony to our quality product and service,” said MEDIABASE Pres. and RCS WORLDWIDE Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “We’re proud to provide the most comprehensive, accurate information to the entire music industry.”

« see more Net News