Mediabase, Cox Media Group Ink Long-Term Deal
by Perry Michael Simon
August 16, 2021 at 9:14 AM (PT)
MEDIABASE and COX MEDIA GROUP have reached a new, long-term deal for the broadcaster to use MEDIABASE data at its stations nationwide.
COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming STEVE SMITH said, “Our team is pleased to deepen our relationship with MEDIABASE, which has served as a trusted source of audience data for our programmers for many years. Their custom analysis provides us with a better understanding of listener music preferences, which helps us remain a step ahead of market trends.”
“Becoming COX RADIO’s provider of airplay monitoring data is testimony to our quality product and service,” said MEDIABASE Pres. and RCS WORLDWIDE Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “We’re proud to provide the most comprehensive, accurate information to the entire music industry.”