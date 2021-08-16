Jenn West

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KFRX/LINCOLN, NE has added JENN WEST to its morning show featuring JDUB. WEST is a NEBRASKA native and returns from COLORADO.

OM ROB KELLEY commented, "JENN truly is a fun, dynamic and experienced personality that will relate to our community in LINCOLN. We are excited to bring this Husker girl home!"

ALPHA MEDIA/LINCOLN Market Mgr. KATIE PHILIPPI added, "We are excited to add a unique and vibrant personality to the KFRX team and eager to establish more local connections surrounding her interests and passions."

KFRX Content Director JOE DOBBINS remarked, "JENN is a creative, energetic talent that is a great fit for KFRX, and we are very proud to announce THE JENN & JDUB SHOW."

« see more Net News