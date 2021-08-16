Shelton To Take Part

WMN recording artist BLAKE SHELTON will be the featured artist for “The Artist Interview,” sponsored by BMI, at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2022. SHELTON will be interviewed by LON HELTON during the event, set for FEBRUARY 23-25, 2022 in NASHVILLE.

"This is one you definitely don't want to miss," said CRS Board President KURT JOHNSON. "BLAKE speaks his mind, often surprises, and always, always makes you laugh. Come to CRS and enjoy some quality time with one of our biggest superstars."

Registration for CRS 2022 opens TOMORROW (8/17) at 10am (CT) at the Early Bird Rate of $549 per person. Registration will be available for purchase at CountryRadioSeminar.com. Effective THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th, the rate will increase to $649 per person. Every Early Bird registration will include a complimentary copy of the upcoming coffee table book, "BOB KINGSLEY's Book Of Records" (NET NEWS 8/5).

Following the success and popularity of "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience," the 2022 seminar will also be offering a virtual track featuring livestream sessions and on-demand content from the three-day event. Musical performances will only be available in-person and not through the virtual experience. The Early Bird rate for a CRS Virtual pass is $99 per person, and effective AUGUST 19th, that rate will increase to $129. In-person ticket holders will also be provided access to the virtual track. A ticket to the annual NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC SHOWCASE is only included with in-person registration packages and will only be available until full capacity is reached.

