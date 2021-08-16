Cohen

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has promoted VP/Broadcast Digital JAMIE COHEN to SVP/Broadcast Digital. COHEN joined SALEM in 2018 from USA TODAY NETWORK; his experience also includes tints with the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's STLTODAY.COM and the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES' parent WRAPPORT.

Broadcast Media Pres. DAVE SANTRELLA said that COHEN “has done a tremendous job building SALEM’s digital enterprise for our local stations. Overseeing all aspects of our digital operations, both locally and nationally, will open more channels of opportunity and unify our efforts in reaching our audiences through digital avenues and monetizing our digital assets.”

COHEN added, “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and am bullish on our future. With the emergence of platforms like SALEM NOW, the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK and other innovations, our audience has never been bigger. We have an amazing opportunity ahead of us and I can’t think of a better place to be.”

