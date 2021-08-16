Free Performance From AJR

Fans of the multi-platinum, indie pop band AJR will be able to enjoy an exclusive and free virtual concert from their hometown of NYC on THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th. "SPECTRUM Presents AJR Powered by PANDORA" will feature brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan, showcasing tracks from their collection of alt-pop hits including this summer's "Bang," and their current single "Way Less Sad." To RSVP for the free performance click here.

« see more Net News